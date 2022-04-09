Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,020 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.09. 305,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,751. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $361.88 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.80.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.