Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,868 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. 18,296,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,389,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion and a PE ratio of -39.54.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380 in the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

