Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 97,875 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,964,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

