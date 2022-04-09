Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $427,000 in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 518,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,868. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.