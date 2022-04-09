Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 474,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.