Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.77. 112,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.82. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.