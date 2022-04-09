Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after buying an additional 373,813 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,227. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.04. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.