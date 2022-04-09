Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,477 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.69. 2,070,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,378,974. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

