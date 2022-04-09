Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 995,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,171. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

