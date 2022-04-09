Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $768.78. The stock had a trading volume of 367,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $713.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $764.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $848.22.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

