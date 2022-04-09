Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the highest is $3.29. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.30. 559,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,716,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,469,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,017,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

