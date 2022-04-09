Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $5,227,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATER traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 86,264,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,710,157. The firm has a market cap of $289.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.71. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

About Aterian (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.