Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will announce $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.61. 726,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,136. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 570.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.