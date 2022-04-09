Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will announce $122.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.68 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $97.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $537.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $596.50 million, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESA. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. 487,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

