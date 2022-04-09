Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) will announce $15.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.88 billion and the lowest is $15.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $14.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $82.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.83 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.08 billion to $86.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

NYSE:PEP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $173.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,459. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $141.24 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

