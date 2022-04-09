Zacks: Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

