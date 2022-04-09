Zacks: Analysts Expect BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $64.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $65.72 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year sales of $316.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $317.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $440.30 million, with estimates ranging from $429.90 million to $454.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRC.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,660. BRC has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $30.37.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

