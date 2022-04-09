Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. ProPhase Labs posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 62,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,011. The company has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.