Zacks: Analysts Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will post sales of $61.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.55 million and the highest is $62.27 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $249.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.42 million to $253.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $260.06 million, with estimates ranging from $251.17 million to $268.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFS. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.81. 40,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.30%.

In related news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.