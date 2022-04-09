Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 18,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

