Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.52 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $24.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $25.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.12 billion to $29.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 470,733 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.