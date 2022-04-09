Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $264.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.40 million. WNS reported sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,329. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

