Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSII stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $884.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,516,000 after buying an additional 167,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after buying an additional 195,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 247,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

