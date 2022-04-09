Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSII stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $884.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,516,000 after buying an additional 167,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after buying an additional 195,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 247,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.