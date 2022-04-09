Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $47.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $204.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $207.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $215.50 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $218.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.44. 22,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

