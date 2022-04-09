Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $10.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

