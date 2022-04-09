Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.87). Taysha Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

