Zacks: Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.74 Million

Equities analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to announce $69.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.44 million and the highest is $70.75 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $299.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.78.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.