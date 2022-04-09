Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CONMED by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,698,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CONMED by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 175,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,186. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42. CONMED has a one year low of $117.62 and a one year high of $159.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

