Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Guild reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guild.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of GHLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. 9,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,460. The company has a market cap of $580.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.20. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.