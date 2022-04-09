Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 111,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

