Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Plexus reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

PLXS traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,179. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,891,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

