Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to Sell

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

