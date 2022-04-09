Zacks Investment Research Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,429,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,645 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $17,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $14,657,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

