Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to “Hold”

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

