Zetacoin (ZET) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $148,827.29 and $4.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,515.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.29 or 0.00765126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00203494 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021422 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,028,688 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

