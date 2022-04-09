Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Zoetis by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.09. 2,455,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.46 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

