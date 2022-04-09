Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Up 4%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $196.11 and last traded at $195.98. 11,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,286,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.50. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

