Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 27,791 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Dover worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.46.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

