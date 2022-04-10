-$0.02 EPS Expected for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $742.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 113,316 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,007,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

