$0.03 EPS Expected for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. EnLink Midstream reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

