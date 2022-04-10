$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 957,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,131. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $648.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

