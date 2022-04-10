$0.11 EPS Expected for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Olaplex stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,890. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

