-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,359. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

