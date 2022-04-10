-$0.23 EPS Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MTRX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. 496,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,997. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

