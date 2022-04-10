-$0.28 EPS Expected for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.