-$0.28 EPS Expected for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

