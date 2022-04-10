-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Marcus posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

MCS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. 210,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Marcus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Marcus by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marcus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

