$0.54 EPS Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ciena has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

