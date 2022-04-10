-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($2.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CYCC stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

