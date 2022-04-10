$0.90 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

