$1.07 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.63 million. Aravive posted sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $5.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $9.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.26 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARAV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 61,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,182. Aravive has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

